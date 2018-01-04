Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals (Pierre Fabre) and Boston Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Boston Pharmaceuticals) today announced they have entered into a worldwide licensing agreement for Pierre Fabre's selective potassium channel blocker, F17727.

F17727 is a small molecule in late preclinical development for the potential treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). Under the terms of the agreement, Pierre Fabre grants Boston Pharmaceuticals worldwide exclusive rights for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of F17727. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"While our R&D and commercial focus has shifted away from cardiology, we are committed to ensuring that promising compounds are advanced through strategic partnerships to the benefit of patients," said Frédéric Duchesne, President CEO, Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals. "Boston Pharmaceuticals' R&D excellence, collaborative approach and dedication to patients aligns well with our mission and we are pleased to enter this agreement with them for F17727

"This agreement, with such a patient-driven and innovative partner as Pierre Fabre, marks a further significant step in our plan to assemble a diverse portfolio of clinical candidates across a broad range of mechanisms and therapeutic targets. F17727 represents the seventh addition to our rapidly advancing pipeline and our first candidate that addresses cardiovascular disease," said Robert Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of Boston Pharmaceuticals. "We believe F17727 works through a potentially differentiated, highly selective mechanism with the potential to treat atrial fibrillation and look forward to advancing this candidate to further evaluate its potential."

About Pierre Fabre

With a portfolio representing a continuum of activities spanning from prescription drugs and consumer healthcare products to dermo-cosmetics, Pierre Fabre is the 2nd largest dermo-cosmetics laboratory in the world, the 2nd largest private French pharmaceutical group and the market leader in France for products sold over the counter in pharmacies. Its portfolio includes several global brands and franchises among which Eau Thermale Avène the worldwide dermo-cosmetic market leader Klorane, Ducray, René Furterer, A-Derma, Galénic, Elancyl, Naturactive, Pierre Fabre Health Care, Pierre Fabre Oral Care, Pierre Fabre Dermatologie and Pierre Fabre Oncologie.

In 2016, Pierre Fabre generated 2,282 million euros in revenues, of which 60% came from its international business and 59% from its dermo-cosmetics division. Pierre Fabre, which has always been headquartered in the South-West of France, counts more than 13,000 employees worldwide, owns subsidiaries and offices in 47 countries and enjoys distribution agreements in over 130 countries. In 2016, Pierre Fabre dedicated ca. 195 million euros to its R&D efforts, split between oncology, central nervous system, consumer healthcare, dermatology and dermo-cosmetics.

Pierre Fabre is 86%-owned by the Pierre Fabre Foundation, a government-recognized public-interest foundation, and secondarily by its own employees through an international employee stock ownership plan. The independent French certification group AFNOR audited Pierre Fabre for its corporate social responsibility policy at the "exemplary" level, according to the ISO 26000 standard for CSR.

For more information, please visit www.pierre-fabre.com.

About Boston Pharmaceuticals

Boston Pharmaceuticals (the "Company") is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics. By leveraging a highly experienced drug development team, Boston Pharmaceuticals is building a portfolio of high value clinical candidates addressing important unmet medical needs. The Company partners with innovative biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies and academic groups to acquire or in-license drug development candidates at late stages of pre-clinical development through early stages of clinical development. Following completion of human proof-of-concept trials, Boston Pharmaceuticals intends to partner successful development candidates to larger pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies for registration and commercialization, or alternatively build its own late stage portfolio, enabling the best molecules to reach patients while creating downstream value for the innovator and the Company. Boston Pharmaceuticals is funded by Gurnet Point Capital and is building a diversified portfolio of clinical candidates across multiple therapeutic areas.

For more information, please visit www.bostonpharmaceuticals.com.

