eClinicalHealth Limited, a cloud-based eClinical technology company, announces a webinar that will provide an overview of what is involved in designing and implementing a virtual clinical trial and will include a discussion of important considerations and solutions. The Clinpal webinar will showcase how clinical trial participants have changed their behaviors with the adoption of technology and the pressure this puts on sponsor companies to innovate and decentralize clinical study designs.

On 16th January 2018, eClinicalHealth and HealthiVibe will discuss how clinical trial participants have changed their behaviors with high levels of technology adoption, describe how Sponsors innovate to reduce timelines and costs with decentralized study designs, and share ideas to bring in the voice of the patient for protocol optimization.

Kai Langel, Director of Janssen Clinical Innovation at Janssen R&D, will join Abbe Steel, MSc, Founder and CEO of HealthiVibe, a company that helps sponsors engage with patients at every stage from clinical trial design through post-approval activities and research, and Doug Bain, Co-Founder and CTO of eClinicalHealth, a 20-year veteran of five leading eClinical companies, who defines and manages the strategic direction of eClinicalHealth's Clinpal technology platform in the support of direct-to-patient and virtual clinical trials.

Learn from industry experts on how to bring the voice of the patient into the process to minimize patient burden and reduce timelines and key considerations in the design of direct-to-patient, remote, virtual clinical trials.

eClinicalHealth Ltd is the developer of Clinpal, a unified clinical trials platform for connecting patients, sites, and sponsors.

Click here to register for this free webinar on 16th January 2018 at 10AM New York/3PM London.

To find out more about Clinpal please visit our website and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About eClinicalHealth

Headquartered in Scotland, eClinicalHealth Limited, developers of the revolutionary Clinpal patient engagement platform, was founded in early 2012 to provide innovative clinical trial solutions. The company is committed to leading open and collaborative innovation discussions about patient-centric clinical trial processes and technology with pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and other service and technology providers.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180104005476/en/

Contacts:

eClinicalHealth Limited

Brent Cliveden, +44 333 012 4205

info@eClinicalHealth.com

www.clinpal.com

Join our community: LinkedIn | Twitter