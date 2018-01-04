LONDON, 2018-01-04 14:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pharmaceuticals industry is going through one of its most exciting periods yet. Generic pharmaceuticals have taken off, leading to much more innovation in the market and a wave of consolidation across the US.



Keeping on top of all these changes is Robert Wessman, CEO and founder of pharmaceuticals organisation Alvogen. His knack for spotting industry developments has seen the company soar to great heights and become a pharmaceutical leader.



Wessman recently spoke to World Finance magazine, in a three-part video series, to share his knowledge - and predictions - for the pharmaceutical market.



Though only created in 2009, Alvogen has grown substantially over the years. Wessman discusses its inception in the video series; astonishingly, the vision for Alvogen was initially sketched out on a napkin. Wessman had met investors in a New York restaurant and it was the easiest way to communicate his pharmaceutical vision. They were sold.



Today, Alvogen's ability to thrive in one of the world's most competitive sectors is underpinned by its fast responses to industry movements and strong team.



Later on in the video series, Wessman gives his top tips for leadership, explaining what traits are needed in order to make a business work. He also explains why it's so important to know what you're looking for in recruitment - so as to build the perfect team.



For some of the best insights in the generics pharmaceutical industry, go to World Finance online - where the three-part video series is available:



https://www.worldfinance.com/videos/alvogen-founder-generic-drug-price-wars-will -drive-consolidation https://www.worldfinance.com/videos/i-took-my-napkin-and-off-we-went-robert-wess mans-billion-dollar-vision https://www.worldfinance.com/videos/robert-wessman-a-leader-must-be-able-to-act- when-most-others-dont



World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.



CONTACT INFORMATION World News Media Elizabeth Matsangou Editorial Department +44 (0)20 7553 4162 elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com