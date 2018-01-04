ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/18 -- Private sector employment increased by 250,000 jobs from November to December according to the December ADP National Employment Report®. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

December 2017 Report Highlights*

Total U.S. Nonfarm Private Employment: 250,000

By Company Size

Small businesses: 94,000 1-19 employees 43,000 20-49 employees 51,000





Medium businesses: 100,000 50-499 employees 100,000





Large businesses: 56,000 500-999 employees 25,000 1,000+ employees 31,000







By Sector

Goods-producing: 28,000

Natural resources/mining 3,000

Construction 16,000

Manufacturing 9,000





Service-providing: 222,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 45,000

Information -4,000

Financial activities 19,000

Professional/business services 72,000

Professional/technical services 39,000

Management of companies/enterprises 5,000 Administrative/support services 28,000

Education/health services 50,000

Health care/social assistance 34,000

Education 16,000

Leisure/hospitality 28,000

Other services 12,000





* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

Franchise Employment** Franchise jobs 27,300



**Complete details on franchise employment can be found here.

"We've seen yet another month where the labor market has shown no signs of slowing," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Throughout the year there was significant growth in services except for an overall loss of jobs in the shrinking information sector. Looking at company size, small businesses finished out 2017 on a high note adding more than double their monthly average for the past six months."

Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, said, "The job market ended the year strongly. Robust Christmas sales prompted retailers and delivery services to add to their payrolls. The tight labor market will get even tighter, raising the specter that it will overheat."

The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Employment Report was derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 411,000 U.S. clients employing nearly 24 million workers in the U.S. The November total of jobs added was revised down from 190,000 to 185,000.

To obtain additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including additional charts, supporting data and the schedule of future release dates, or to subscribe to the monthly email alerts and RSS feeds, please visit www.adpemploymentreport.com.

The January 2018 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on January 31, 2018.

