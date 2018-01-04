Global Surgical Table Market Report 2017 & Forecasts from 2018-2023 - Increasing Healthcare Expenditures, Increasing Number of Hospitals, Adoption of Hybrid Operating Rooms

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Surgical Table Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The future of the global surgical table market looks good with opportunities in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The global surgical table market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2018 to 2023.

The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing healthcare expenditures, increasing number of hospitals, adoption of hybrid operating rooms, and improved healthcare facilities.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the surgical table industry include use of sophisticated surgical tables to support hybrid operating rooms, carbon fiber table tops with radiolucent properties for imaging devices, and the number of ambulatory surgical centers.

Some of the surgical table companies profiled in this report include Maquet, Steris, Trumpf, Stryker, and Mizuho.

On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the powered surgical table segment will show above average growth during the forecast period. By surgery, general surgical table and specialty surgical table are the two types of surgical tables. The specialty surgical table segment is expected to show significant growth due to increasing adoption of hybrid operating rooms.

North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry. APAC is likely to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations such as China and India.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Surgical Table Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Surgical Table by Technology

3.3.1: Manual Surgical Table

3.3.2: Powered Surgical Table

3.4 Global Surgical Table by Surgery Type

3.4.1: General Surgical Table

3.4.2: Specialty Surgical Table

3.5: Global Surgical Table by Table Top

3.6: Global Surgical Table Market by End Use



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2012 to 2023



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A.

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Surgical Table Market by Surgery Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Surgical Table Market by Technology

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Surgical Table Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Surgical Table Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansions in the Global Surgical Table Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Surgical Table Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Getinge

8.2: Steris

8.3: Hill-Rom

8.4: Stryker

8.5: Stille

8.6: Skytron

8.7: Mizuho

8.8: Schaerer Medical

8.9: Lojer

8.10: Merivaara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wzgq7p/global_surgical?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716