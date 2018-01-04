MrLifeHack Announces the Launch of their Clever and Functional Owl-Shaped Travel Bottles on Amazon

The Trowl Bottle Set is TSA Airline Approved and Includes Four Colorful and Leak-Proof Travel Sized Silicone Containers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2018 / The founders of MrLifeHack, a company that is devoted to creating products that make peoples' lives easier, are pleased to announce the launch of their new Trowl travel bottles on Amazon.

To check out the colorful new silicone travel containers, which are shaped like adorable owls, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Travel-Bottles-Accessories-Set-MrLifeHack/dp/B01MZ9FFYC/ref=sr_1_107_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1514477756&sr=8-107&keywords=travel+bottles.

As a company spokesperson noted, the Trowl Bottle Set ("Travel" plus "Owl" equals "Trowl"), which is now part of the MrLifeHack Store Front on Amazon, is TSA approved and includes four leak proof travel sized silicone containers. To make it easier for people to identify what they put into their Trowls, each bottle is equipped with an ID window that will easily label the contents. In addition, each Trowl features suction cup eyes that will allow the bottles to stick to most flat surfaces.

The founders of MrLifeHack understand how aggravating it can be for people to get to their travel destination, only to find that their shampoo, conditioner and lotion broke open in their luggage. They also realize that most travel bottles are plain and boring, as well as lacking in functionality and style.

This knowledge inspired them to create and launch the Trowl Bottle Set, and give travelers a colorful and highly useful set of travel bottles that are both fun and functional.

"The Trowl Bottle Set by MrLifeHack is an advanced approach to traveling with liquids," the spokesperson noted, adding that the travel bottle set is TSA approved for airline carry-on and comes with four 2.8 Oz Silicone bottles in bright bold colors.

"Each bottle comes with a triple sealing lid and non-drip valve so you never have to deal with leaks again. The wide mouth makes it easy to pour in any liquids such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion, sunscreen, body wash, face cream, mouth wash and even condiments such as syrups, ketchups and dressings."

About MrLifeHack:

At MrLifeHack, they believe in hard work but also that not everything in life should be difficult. Their company's mission is to create high quality and durable products to make each and every one of their customers' lives easier. They believe that the two most important things in life are time and energy, and they know their customers work hard and often have little of either to spare. This is why the founders created the MrLifeHack company-to give people back a little of both. Their products help make daily tasks easier and less time consuming. For more information, please visit http://www.mrlifehack.com/.

Contact:

Artem Shenker

artem@mrlifehack.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: MrLifeHack