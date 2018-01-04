Demos will be available at CES Unveiled, Pepcom Digital Experience, and the MyKronoz Booth in the Sands Expo (Halls A-D, Booth #42511)

Following a historic crowdfunding campaign raising more than $6 million on Kickstarter and Indiegogo last year, MyKronoz, the premier watchmaking brand for the smart generation, today announced the global availability of its ZeTime Petite hybrid smartwatch. Both ZeTime Petite (39mm) and Regular (44mm) will be on display and available for demos at CES 2018 January 9-12 in Las Vegas.

The world's first hybrid smartwatch with mechanical hands over a color touchscreen, ZeTime offers the classic design of a Swiss timepiece with most advanced features of a smartwatch. MyKronoz's proprietary 'Smart Movement' technology enables ZeTime's always-on hands to function for up to 30 days with a single charge, ensuring the primary function of the watch to tell time is always running. With a retail price starting at $199, the hybrid device is now available in two different sizes (39mm and 44mm) and three collections comprising a variety of watch case finishing and bands, to appeal to a wide audience.

"MyKronoz wants to set a new standard in both the watchmaking and wearable industries. With ZeTime, we have created the first smartwatch with no compromises, bringing the best of Swiss design and expertise into a wearable device" said Boris Brault, CEO and founder of MyKronoz. "As we pursue our ambition to become tomorrow's leader in new generation of watches with attractive price positioning and innovative technologies, we are beyond excited and proud to present our game-changing product line at CES 2018."

Proof of its bold and ambitious strategy, MyKronoz ZeTime was supported by more than 35,000 backers, becoming the most funded hybrid smartwatch, the largest campaign ever from a European company and the most backed product of the whole year 2017. Today, ZeTime continues to have an engaged following across online communities and will be massively promoted by early 2018 in retail across more than 60 countries.

Boasting a 1.05-inch TFT color touchscreen for the Petite version, and 1.22-inch for the Regular, MyKronoz is now one of the only wearable brands to offer a smartwatch with two display and case sizes, a key attribute to drive large scale adoption.

ZeTime is packed with advanced, easy-to-use features for any consumer.

Using the color touchscreen and smart crown intuitive navigation, users can control their phone's functions right from their wrist: read notifications, view incoming calls, check weather forecasts, control music, take a photo, and more. Enhancing the user experience, ZeTime's proprietary smart movement technology automatically adjusts the hands position to maximize screen visibility when reading notifications content. The hybrid device is also equipped with an optical heart-rate sensor and 3-axis accelerometer to track daily activity and sleep.

Designed to be worn all day everyday, ZeTime is water resistant to ATM 5, comes in a sleek stainless steel watch case, sapphire glass, and a variety of interchangeable bands and customizable watch faces. ZeTime seamlessly connects via Bluetooth with both Android and iOS phones (Android 5.0+ or iOS 8.0 and above).

The MyKronoz ZeTime Petite will be making its debut at CES Unveiled on Sunday January 7, 2018 at Mandalay Bay. ZeTime Petite and the ZeTime Regular hybrid smartwatches will also be on display and available for demos at Pepcom Digital Experience! on Monday, January 8, 2018 at The Mirage; and on the CES 2018 showfloor at the MyKronoz booth in the Sands Expo (Booth #42511) January 9-12, 2018.

Tech Specs (Sizes: [R] Regular [P] Petite)

Material: stainless steel, sapphire glass

Bluetooth: BLE 4.2

Watch case dimensions: [R] 44 x 12.8 mm [P] 39 x 12.6 mm

Watch band dimensions: [R] 22 mm [P] 18 mm

Weight: [R] 90g [P] 80g

Battery type: Li-iOn [R] 200 mAh [P] 180 mAh

Battery life: up to 30 days (analog mode) 3 days (smartwatch mode)

Charging system: contact charging

Display type: TFT Color touchscreen with hole

Display: [R] 1.22 in 240*240 px [P] 1.05 in 240*240 px

Sensors: 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Compatibility: iOS 8+ and Android 5.0+

About MyKronoz

Founded in January 2013, MyKronoz is a Swiss company based in Geneva that designs and develops wearable devices intended to improve increasingly mobile, connected and digital lifestyles. MyKronoz strives to expand and facilitate the mobile-user experience with stylish, intuitive and functional techcessories. Now present in more than 40 countries, carried by major retailers and partners worldwide: Amazon, Orange, Auchan, Carrefour, Best Buy, Walmart, Yodobashi, HMV, MyKronoz offers a full range of connected devices spanning across 4 product categories: activity trackers, smartwatches, hybrid smartwatches and watch phones. With a unique DNA mixing mobile tech and fashion, MyKronoz's goal is to cater to the needs and tastes of the world's most various user types thanks to a full iOS and Android compatibility at an affordable price. For more information, visit www.mykronoz.com or follow @mykronoz on Twitter.

