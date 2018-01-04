

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ripple has eclipsed Ethereum to become the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by value after bitcoin, and going strong. The digital currency reached nearly $4 on Thursday, gaining around 40 percent in one day.



Ethereum, which was the number two digital currency for long, is now in the third place.



At Coinmarketcap, ripple is now at $3.79 per coin, up 38.4 percent, with a market cap of $146.85 billion.



Bitcoin is at $14,955, down 0.5 percent, with market cap of $251 billion and ethereum at $977.75, up 10.6 percent, with market cap of $94.61 billion.



In the year 2017 alone, ripple price has soared from $0.006311 in the beginning of the year, while bitcoin was at $1,000.



Ripple, which was launched in 2012, has created coin known as XRP aimed at enterprises. It is used by companies including UBS and Santander as payment technology. American Express in November launched an instant blockchain-based payment system using ripple.



