PTS Connect ProLink platform expands connectivity and informatics offerings



INDIANAPOLIS, 2018-01-04 14:16 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PTS Diagnostics, a U.S.-based manufacturer of point-of-care biometric testing devices, today announced that they are releasing PTS Connect ProLink, a cloud-based biometric data collection and transfer software platform that helps retail partners' pharmacies and clinics provide valuable health screening services to their customers.



Unlike other data capture systems, PTS Connect ProLink delivers a personalized wellness report through wireless technology. The solution seamlessly and instantly transfers test results from PTS Diagnostic's CardioChek PA and CardioChek Plus analyzers to a secure online portal.



"Basic health and wellness data is most effective when delivered to the patient as part of a face-to-face consultation," said Robert Huffstodt, President and CEO of PTS Diagnostics. "This new connectivity platform combined with our proven point-of-care solutions allows us to better serve both the healthcare provider and those impacted by chronic diseases."



The software, developed by Cystelcom Sistemas, S.A., is powered by the company's mHealthAlert software. It combines original hardware with intuitive software that wirelessly receives and securely stores biometric data from various diagnostics devices. All this can be done using any modern iOS, Android or Windows computer as well as mobile phones and tablets.



"The mHealthAlert software, developed specifically for retail pharmacies and clinics, is the engine that drives PTS Connect ProLink," said Manuel Cuenca, CEO of Cystelcom Sistemas, S.A. "We're proud to partner with a forward-thinking company such as PTS Diagnostics. Together, we will craft a niche in the ever-growing field of population health management."



As pharmacy-based retail clinics continue to become key players in today's healthcare market, many are looking to stay ahead of the curve by offering critical health screening services in-store. PTS Connect ProLink provides a solution designed with retail screeners in mind, offering benefits such as:



-- Increased traffic by offering quick, convenient, wellness screening services -- Personalized, printable wellness reports including company logo -- HIPAA-compliant data on the health needs of customers



PTS Connect ProLink is available in the United States and abroad. To learn more, reach out to a PTS Diagnostics' area sales manager, email CustomerService@ptsdiagnostics.com, or call 877-870-5610 (toll-free in the U.S.).



About PTS Diagnostics: Through its People, Technology and Service, PTS Diagnostics creates health innovation that drives action and results. Since 1992, we have helped medical professionals and patients achieve better health outcomes through our accurate, precise, fast, affordable, and certified point-of-care medical devices. Healthcare professionals have used our CardioChek products to assess cardiovascular disease risks for more than 140 million patients worldwide through lipid panel screening. And, our A1CNow systems, which provide fast and reliable HbA1c testing, have helped physicians deliver more effective treatments to patients with diabetes. From our headquarters in the United States of America, we design, manufacture, and market our products to more than 140 countries around the globe. For more information, visit ptsdiagnostics.com.



About Cystelcom Sistemas, S.A: Cystelcom has been focused on providing software solutions since 1993. The company's interest in healthcare began when Cystelcom's founder, Mr. Manuel Cuenca, identified the need to share biometric data from his father who was ill to his father's doctors. As a consequence, mHealthAlert was developed using Artificial Intelligence algorithms to help track patients with various illnesses and a fully functioning portal focused on patient wellness. Cystelcom has teamed with large companies such as Cisco, SAP, Vodafone, Fujitsu, and many hospitals in the EU. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Cystelcom continues to grow and serve its markets with a keen eye on the patient's health.



