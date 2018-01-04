Neste Oyj: Prime Minister's Office's holding in Neste Corporation below 50%

Neste Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

4 January 2018 at 3.15 pm (EET)

Prime Minister's Office's holding in Neste Corporation below 50%

Neste Corporation has received on 4 January 2018 an announcement pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act regarding a change in its shareholding. Prime Minister's Office has announced that its aggregate holding of shares and votes in Neste Corporation has decreased below the 50% threshold and is currently 49.74%.





Target company: Neste Corporation, Business Identity Code: 1852302-9

Date of change in holding: 4 January 2018





The Prime Minister's Office has in its notification informed of a donation of 922,168 shares in Neste Corporation to Finnish National Fund for Children (Business Identity Code 1573913-1).The shares represent 0.36% of aggregate amount of shares and votes of Neste Corporation.

The current aggregate holding of Prime Minister's Office is 127,536,079 shares. The registered number of shares of Neste Corporation is 256,403,686 which entitle to a same amount of votes.

Neste Corporation

Kaisa Lipponen

Director, Corporate Communications

Further information: Jorma Eloranta, Chair of the Board, Neste Corporation, tel. +358 50 458 4295 (Anna Borovikova)

