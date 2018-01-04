

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 am ET Thursday, Payrolls processor ADP will release private sector employment report for December. The figures are forecast to remain at 190,000.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback dropped against the franc, the euro and the pound, it held steady against the yen.



The greenback was worth 112.64 against the yen, 0.9749 against the franc, 1.2064 against the euro and 1.3541 against the pound at 8:10 am ET.



