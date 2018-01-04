DECORTÉ Launches New Colour Cosmetics With Global Exclusive at Selfridges London

LONDON, January 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

KOSEÌ Corporation (TSE: 4922) announces its leading luxury skincare and makeup brand, DECORTÉ, is launching new colour cosmetics exclusively at Selfridges London. Selfridges will be the first partner outside of Asia to offer the new makeup extension to the brand's innovative skincare line. DECORTÉ hopes to strengthen its relationship with the UK by giving Selfridges' customers this special opportunity to experience these new items before anyone else in the world, including consumers in Asia.

Selfridges London will be the first to launch three new and exclusive products - Dip In Glow, Eye Glow Gem and Lipsticks, available online from 15 January. DECORTÉ will take over the Selfridges Mary Site for one week from 25 January - 1 February, with expert makeup artist's on-hand to apply the new range to customers, giving them the opportunity to experience and explore the exclusive makeup offering.

"We are excited to launch our most unique make-up range, first & foremost at Selfridges in London, a place where women embrace new cosmetics trends and appreciate high quality products," said KOSÉ Corporation's Managing Director, Masanori Kobayashi.

"We are extremely excited about Selfridges being the first retailer here in the UK to offer DECORTE's latest makeup colour extension where our customers will be able to experience these new products before anyone else in the world, including those consumers in Asia. We admire the brand for its future-gazing approach to skincare and colour innovation; making it an unmissable addition to our Beauty Hall," saidDavid Legrand, Selfridges Director of Beauty.

The DECORTÉ makeup philosophy mirrors its skincare counterpart, to enhance and emphasise healthy, glowing skin. All products in the range work in perfect harmony with the body, with luxury textures and soft-focus colours that allow women to truly embrace their natural beauty from the inside out.

DIP IN GLOW £32.00

Dip In Glow is a multi-use highlighter which texture performs as a serum and moisturising oil with a pearlescent lustre for a glowing, youthful finish. Formulated with a moisturising resin that seals in hydration throughout the day, Dip in Glow works synonymously with any foundation base. Apply over the top of foundation without causing any disruption for a beautiful 'lit from within' glow.

EYE GLOW GEM £25.00

Eye Glow Gem is a lustrous eye shadow colour that glides softly and lightly over eyelids. Available in 30 shades, this vibrant and long-lasting eye shadow dome provides a dewy shine with a gradational, three-dimensional effect with every shade. Combine multiple shades to create custom colours and express individuality.

THE ROUGE £32.00

DECORTÉ The Rouge is a lipstick available in both a Matte and Glow formula, for a high-pigmented finish that suits every woman's needs. Glow formula provides moisturising, lustrous and fresh colours with a soft, balm-like texture and a melting touch. The Matte formula is highly pigmented with intense colours and a moisturising feel, to create softer, fuller, firmer lips. Available in 25 shades (20 Glow shades and 5 Matte shades), DECORTÉ The Rouge is designed to create an appearance of a brighter skin tone.

ABOUT DECORTÉ:

Established in 1970, DECORTÉ is a beauty powerhouse and No 1 best-selling brand in Japan.Recognised for creating the world's first serum and often referred to as 'Asia's best kept secret', DECORTÉ is a culmination of 30 years of meticulous and robust scientific research (with world-class Nobel Prize winning scientists) + ancient eastern medicine + the fusion of nature (including the incorporation of Japanese Onsen hot spring waters into products). DECORTÉ goes beyond skin deep - reinventing skin, rejuvenating and transforming it with patented and advanced formulations that give incomparable results.

ABOUT KOSEÌ CORPORATION:

KOSEÌ Corporation was founded in 1946 by Kozaburo Kobayashi with a vision and passion to provide people with dreams and hope during the post-war period. Today, with over 6,600 employees, KOSEÌ continues the legacy of its founder with a commitment to its customers of creating quality products that exceeded expectations. With research and innovation at its core, KOSEÌ has over 800 registered patents and a portfolio of 36 brands that sell to multiple channels across Asia; including department stores, specialty stores, drug stores and direct.