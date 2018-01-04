Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine 2017-2022 - Focus on Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Wound Care, and Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine will grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD 709.9 million by 2022.

The global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine is driven by rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in aging population, and increasing funding for R&D of regenerative medicines. However, growing use of alternate biomaterials inhibits the growth of this market to some extent.

The global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine is mainly segmented by type (collagen and gelatin), by source (porcine, bovine, marine, and other), by application (orthopedics, cardiovascular, wound care, and other), and geography. Based on source, bovine collagen and gelatin held the largest share of the market in 2016, owing to their abundant availability and wide range of applications in the tendon reinforcement, hernia repair, skin & wound healing, and plastic & reconstructive surgery.

Further, on the basis of application, orthopedics accounted for the major share of the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicines in 2016, owing to the high prevalence of osteoporosis across the globe due to aging population, growing obesity, and a poor level of physical activity.

The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, chronic wounds, heart diseases; growing meat processing; availability of funding; and presence of many key players in this market. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing burden of chronic diseases such as osteoporosis, diabetes, and heart diseases; and growing meat processing.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, source, application, and regions/countries?

What is the historical market for collagen and gelatin for regenerative medicine across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine?

Who are the major players in the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine?

What are the recent developments in the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine and how do they compete with the global players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities



5. Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Collagen

5.3. Gelatin



6. Global Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine, By Source

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bovine

6.3. Porcine

6.4. Marine

6.5. Others



7. Global Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Orthopedics

7.3. Wound Care

7.4. Cardiovascular

7.5. Others



8. Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine, By Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financials, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)



Advanced BioMatrix (U.S.)

Collagen Solutions Plc (U.S.)

EnColl Corporation (U.S.)

GELITA AG ( Germany )

( ) Jellagen Pty Ltd (U.K.)

Nitta Gelatin Inc. ( Japan )

) NuCollagen LLC (U.S.)

Royal DSM ( Netherlands )

) Symatese ( France )

) Tessenderlo Group ( Belgium )

) Vornia Biomaterials ( Ireland )

) XIAMEN HYFINE GELATIN CO. LTD

