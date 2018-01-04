Neonatal Intensive Care Market to Reach US$9.0 Billion by 2025, Globally: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, January 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TMR has envisaged the global neonatal intensive care market to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast tenure 2017-2025. In 2017, the market had been valued at a US$5.9 bn. By 2025, it could obtain a valuation of US$9.0 bn. On the basis of product, the market has been predicted to testify the lead secured by respiratory devices in the coming years. By geography, North America could take the driver's seat in the market with a US$3.3 bn expected to be earned by the final forecast year.

View Report Preview at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/neonatal-intensive-care-market.html

Important Applications of Neonatal Care Equipment Set Tone for Healthy Growth

The growing number of applications of neonatal medical care equipment and devices has been envisioned to augment the demand for neonatal intensive care. Some of the significant applications include thermoregulation, monitoring, and respiratory assistance. The increasing occurrence of premature births could be another factor creating demand in the world neonatal intensive care market. The regulation of the body temperature of premature babies could be a major application of infant warmer devices. Besides helping to keep the babies warm, the devices aid them to attain thermoregulation.

Other devices such as incubators could find more applications in the world neonatal intensive care market. Transporter incubators are used to transfer sick or premature babies from one hospital to another or from one location to another. An incubator could also be used to maintain suitable environmental conditions for newborns.

Request to View Sample of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36737

Exorbitant Medical Cost for Using Preterm Birth Care Discourages Rise in Growth

High medical expenses associated with preterm birth have been foreseen to decline the growth of the international neonatal intensive care market. The need for technologically sophisticated medical equipment such as ventilators, radiant warmers, and incubators for neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) incurs a higher expenditure, thus adding to the total medical cost. Furthermore, the risk of infant mortality even after using neonatal intensive care and lack of proper diagnosis to foresee the chances of preterm birth could be other factors restricting market growth.

However, the inevitable need of providing neonatal intensive care to premature babies could sustain the demand in the market. Emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa experiencing a rising outbreak and incidence of epidemics causing gestation problems such as preterm birth have been forecast to offer scores of opportunities in the international neonatal intensive care market. Advanced medical care facilities in developed regions such as North America could also produce healthy growth prospects in the near future.

Download PDF Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36737

The global neonatal intensive care market has been anticipated by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to see the rise of new product launch and strategic acquisition as common tactics practiced by players to gain a strong foothold in the industry. A report by TMR has profiled key players operating in the market, such as Cook Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, C. R. Bard, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Becton, Dickinson and Company. Each player profiled in the report has been evaluated based on factors such as strategies, recent developments, and financials and with the help of SWOT analysis. The report has also offered vital inputs on the competitive landscape of the market.

Buy Neonatal Intensive Care Market Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=36737<ype=S

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

TMR Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com

http://www.theglobalhealthnews.com/