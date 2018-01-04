Data Center Switch Market Worth 17.69 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, January 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Data Center Switch Market by Type (Core, Distribution, and Access), Technology (Ethernet, Fiber Channel, and InfiniBand), End User (Enterprise, Telecom, Government, and Cloud), Bandwidth, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from USD 13.91 in 2018 to USD 17.69 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.92% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the need for simplified data center management and automation, high demand for cloud services, and surge in the internet multimedia content and web applications.

Market for access switches is expected to account for the largest size in 2017

The large market size of access data center switches is mainly attributed to a wide network connectivity offered by these switches to distribution layers as well as different end users. Access switches need more number of ports to move the data from one network to another so that the load can be balanced. Thus, these switches ensure connectivity between servers and networks.

Market for InfiniBand data center switches is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The highest growth rate of InfiniBand switches is largely because of the high-bandwidth solution for each port under a competitive price that InfiniBand switches offer. To reduce the cost of data center switches and to meet the requirements for high bandwidth, low-latency computing, and storage and management over a single fabric, many customers from different industries look forward to adopt InfiniBand switches. However, there are only a few companies involved in the development of this technology as of now. Therefore, the market size for InfiniBand switch systems is small but is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next few years.

>1 Gbps to <10 Gbps bandwidth switches expected to hold the largest market size in 2017

>1 Gbps to <10 Gbps switches are widely adopted. In data centers, all types, namely, access, distribution, and core switches are available with >1 Gbps to <10 Gbps of bandwidth. There has been increasing adoption of >1 Gbps to <10 Gbps switches for the optimum network development. Also, 10 Gbps switches offer high scalability and ensure the smooth and cost-effective transition to a higher bandwidth for network expansion.

North America to account for the largest share of the data center switch market in 2017

The market in the US is expected to experience a greater traction as a significant number of organizations are likely to opt for cloud services to save their upfront cost of building new data centers for business continuity. Also, the US is the home for global cloud service providers and data center infrastructure service providers such as Amazon Web Services (US) and Microsoft (US). Moreover, the leading companies in data center switch market that generate more than half of the revenue are based in the US.

Cisco (US), Arista Networks (US), Huawei (China), HPE (US), and Juniper Networks (US) are the major players included in the report with market share analysis. The report also covers various major contributors involved in the data center switch market. NEC (Japan), Lenovo (China), Mellanox Technologies (US), Extreme Networks (US), Fortinet (US), ZTE (China), D-Link (Taiwan), Silicom (Israel), QCT (Taiwan), Dell (US) are a few major companies in the data center switch market. Also, Bay Microsystems (US), Cumulus Networks (US), Edgecore Networks (Taiwan), Centec Networks (China), and H3C Technologies (China) are a few key contributors in the market.

