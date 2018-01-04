DALLAS, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/18 -- Dalfen America Corp. (DAC) has added a new executive member to their team, Vice President of Development and Construction, Sean Wood.

Sean Wood joins Dalfen from Hillwood Investment Properties, where he was responsible for leading the development of three million square feet of warehouses, distribution centers, and logistics-oriented properties in Memphis, Nashville, and Cincinnati. Prior to that, Wood led the major redevelopment projects totaling 3.7 million square feet for Rouse Properties. Previous to Rouse, Wood managed the sourcing and negotiation of more than seventy projects totalling over a million square feet across Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, Oregon and Washington for retail clients.

Sean Wood earned a Bachelor of Science in Building Construction from The Georgia Institute of Technology, and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Georgia. As Vice President of Development and Construction at DAC, Wood will lead the development and construction team and report to Shelly Drakes.

"We continue to assemble an excellent team of top talent," said Sean Dalfen - President of DAC. Wood brings with him nearly twenty years of experience in the development and construction industry. His expertise will allow us to increase the depth of our department as we deploy capital into our development program which strategically targets select high growth markets where demand outweighs supply and existing properties trade for significantly higher than replacement cost."

Dalfen America Corp. currently has a development pipeline of over 3.5M SF, with land positions in the Dallas, Orlando and Atlanta markets.

About us

Dalfen America Corp. (DAC) is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and a leader in Ecommerce oriented properties. Their investment focus is on strategically located infill and last mile oriented warehouses, logistics centers, multi-tenant business parks and light industrial facilities. DAC currently owns and manages millions of square feet of premier commercial properties throughout the Unites States and in Canada.

