Days after the Oman Power and Water Procurement company (OPWP) launched a tender for 500 MW of PV capacity, the country's major oil producer has issued its own tender for another 100 MW.

Oman's Petroleum Development Oman LLC (PDO) has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to select developers interested in building a 100 MW (AC) PV plant at Amin, in the southern desert region of the Sultanate of Oman.

POD said the project includes design, construction, ownership, financing, operation and maintenance of the plant, which will be constructed under a Build, Own Operate (BOOT) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...