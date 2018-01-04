The "European Stainless Steel Directory 2018" directory has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The European Stainless Steel Directory is user-friendly directory that contains details of the region's producers and traders of stainless steel bars, wire, tube and pipes in one handy reference guide.

The fully cross-referenced 'Buyers Guide' allows searching for a particular product by country. The index allows you can go straight to your contact and company anywhere.

Completely revised, each company has been carefully contacted to ensure you have the most up-to-date information.

If you need to source a producer and a trader of a stainless steel product in a specific country, or need a list of potential business partners based on plant capacity, you'll find the European Stainless Steel Directory indispensable.

Details include:

Company name and head office address;

Telephone/fax numbers and email/web addresses;

Names of senior management and other key personnel;

Year established, activities and products handled;

Type of ownership, subsidiaries and associates;

Stainless steel production plants and works details (furnaces, steelmaking plant, and refining plant, rolling mills, bright bar plant);

Stainless steel produced or traded.

The European Stainless Steel Directory will help you:

Pinpoint key executives

Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contacts

Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

Source up to date company information

Keep track of key staff movements

Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel worldwide

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ttm5g3/european?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180104005694/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Iron and Steel