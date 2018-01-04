2017 Technology Breakthroughs Enabling Low-VOC Coatings: Funding Focused on the Development of Bio-based Polymeric Coating Materials in North America and Europe

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Technology Breakthroughs Enabling Low-VOC Coatings" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The key research and development (R&D) of low VOC coating technology will continue to focus on the development of sustainable raw materials and coating formulations to meet the environmental regulation. Currently the initiatives to penetrate the market and gain market share offer ample scope for bio-based raw materials manufacturers. As the market is shifting towards a high functionality coatings, the industry participants which able to provide low VOC coatings with anti-corrosive, high temperature resistance, high weatherability and durable features can definitely capture a greater piece of the market share.

Over the last few years environmental regulations have created a huge demand for low- and zero-VOC coating products especially in architectural paint industry. As the growing awareness of consumers toward health and environmental impact of the use of chemical substances, low-VOC coating application has become an important trend across various industries including, automotive, heavy industrial and packaging.

Numerous technologies have been applied to enable the low VOC technologies, such as powder coatings, radiation cure, high solid content coating and waterborne coating systems. Within each type of technologies, the selections of raw materials such as resins/binders, pigments, additives and solvents play the important roles to provide high performance and cost-effective coatings. One of the significant transitions in the low VOC coating market is the switching of organic solvent-based to water-based coatings and high solid content coatings in different applications. More research efforts are focusing on the resins and additives modification advancements which can offer expanded functionality to support emerging application while fulfilling the environmental requirements.

The low VOC coating market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for green and eco-friendly coatings solution and the raising of stringent regulations. However, some of the limitations in the existing low VOC coating technologies such as low weatherability, narrow color selection and higher cost have hindered the widely adoption of the coatings. R&D investments to develop quality or similar coating product with lower production costs promise ample opportunities for market participants.



This research service (RS) depicts the current technology landscape and the enabling technologies in low VOC coatings, which including:

Radiation cure coatings;

High solid content coating;

Waterborne coatings;

Powder coatings;

New resins, crosslinkers and additives advancement.

The study deeply illustrates the following:

Technology snapshot, benefits and types

Key enabling technologies and innovators who spear-head the development and adoption of low-VOC coatings

Industry overview and key stakeholders

Factors that impact the adoption of low VOC coating technologies

Emerging technology development and adoption trend

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Favorable Governmental Initiatives Driving Adoption of Low VOC Coatings

1.4 Demand for Coatings With High Quality, Consistency, Durability, and More Color Choices



2. Technology Overview

2.1 What are Low VOC Coatings?

2.2 Varying type of Low VOC Coatings and Materials Used Help its Wide Adoption

2.3 Consumer Demand and Regulatory Pressure Drive Adoption Across Industries

2.4 Confusion in Standards Regarding VOC Content Can Hinder Market Growth

2.5 Low VOC Coatings Being Increasingly Adopted in All Industries

2.6 Architectural, Packaging, and Transportation Industries are Leading Adopters



3. Technology Development and Adoption

3.1 Free Radical and Amine Curing for Fast Curing, High Performance, Low VOC Coatings

3.2 High Solid Content Coatings For Lowering VOC Emissions

3.3 Powder Coating Systems Enable Zero VOC Emission

3.4 Low VOC Water-based Alkyd Coatings System Gaining Prominence

3.5 Highly Weatherable and Low VOC Coatings with FEVE Fluoropolymer Resin Technology

3.6 Favorable Regulatory Scenario Facilitates Adoption in North America

3.7 Focus on Sustainability and Bio-based Alternatives Ensure Technology Development in Europe

3.8 China Leads the Way in Adoption of Low VOC Coatings in Asia Pacific



4. Innovation Landscape

4.1 Collaborative Efforts of Stakeholders Across the Value Chain Encourages New Technology and Product Development

4.2 Corporate R&D and Academic Institutes Initiate Technology Development

4.3 Regulatory Agencies Play a Vital Role in Supporting Technology Development and Adoption

4.4 China Emerging as a Leader in Patent Filings Related to Low VOC Coatings

4.5 IP Filings Reveal that Research Focus is Developing Coating Additives and Coating Compositions

4.6 Funding Focused on the Development of Bio-based Polymeric Coating Materials in North America and Europe



5. Key Innovators and Innovation Profiles

5.1 Radiation Cure Oligomers and Emulsions are Gaining R&D Focus

5.2 High Solid Content Coatings Have Witnessed Commercialization

5.3 Powder Coating Formulations, Additives, and Crosslinkers Focused on Lowering VOC

5.4 Waterborne Coating Additives and Reinforcements for Increasing Sustainability

5.5 Low VOC Fluoropolymer and Phenolic Resins for Coating Formulations

5.6 Bio-based Materials and Coatings as a Way to Lower VOC Content



6. Technology Development and Adoption Roadmap

6.1 Future of Low VOC Coatings Set to Focus on Sustainable Coating Materials



7. Analyst Perspectives

7.1 Product Differentiation Crucial for Gaining Market Leadership

7.2 Collaborations Creating Wider Opportunities in the Coating Industry



8. Key Patents

8.1 Key Patents Focusing on Coating Manufacture

8.2 Key Patents Focusing on Materials for Low VOC Coatings



9. Key Contacts



10. Legal Disclaimer

