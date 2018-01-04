

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) said Thursday that it intends to close approximately 19 additional stores as leases or operating covenants expire or sale transactions are completed. The comparable sales on an owned basis increased 1.0 percent in the months of November and December 2017 combined, compared to the same period last year. On an owned plus licensed basis, comparable sales increased 1.1 percent in the combined November/December period.The company narrowed the range of its previously provided full-year 2017 sales guidance. It raised its full-year 2017 earnings guidance due to solid holiday results and federal tax law change.



The company expects annual expense savings of $300 million from these actions beginning in fiscal-year 2018, which it intends to reinvest in the business. Also associated with these actions, the company anticipates one-time charges of approximately $160 million, or approximately 33 cents per share, to be booked in the fourth quarter of 2017 for restructuring activities, asset impairment, store closings and other costs.



The company announced the closure of 11 Macy's stores, 4 of which were previously disclosed. With these closures, the company will have completed 81 of the approximately 100 planned store closures announced in August 2016. The company intends to close approximately 19 additional stores as leases or operating covenants expire or sale transactions are completed. These closures are part of a multi-year effort by the company to ensure the optimal mix of brick & mortar stores and digital footprint. Including the stores announced today, Macy's, Inc. has closed 124 stores since 2015.



For fiscal year 2017, the company now expects comparable sales on an owned basis to decline between 2.4 percent and 2.7 percent, with comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to decline between 2.0 percent and 2.3 percent. Total sales are expected to be down between 3.6 percent and 3.9 percent in fiscal 2017. Total sales for fiscal 2017 reflect a 53rd week, whereas comparable sales are on a 52-week basis.



Excluding the change in federal tax law, Macy's, Inc. anticipates earnings results for full-year 2017 to be in the upper end of previously disclosed guidance.



Additionally, due to the timing of its fiscal year, the company expects federal tax reform to result in an effective annual tax rate that is approximately one point lower than previously expected . As a result, the company raised its full-year 2017 earnings guidance. The company now expects adjusted earnings per share of between $3.59 and $3.69 in 2017, excluding the impact of the anticipated settlement charges, restructuring, asset impairments, store closings and other costs and net premiums and fees associated with debt repurchases.



Excluding the impact of the anticipated fourth quarter gain on the sale of the Union Square Men's building in San Francisco, adjusted earnings per diluted share of between $3.11 and $3.21 are expected in 2017 on the same basis. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.46 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Previously, the company expected Adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.38 - $3.63, and adjusted earnings per share ,excluding Union Square gain, of $2.91 - $3.16 for fiscal 2017.



The company noted that recent passage of federal tax reform will also require the company to re-measure deferred tax balances in fiscal 2017. The company currently estimates the deferred tax impact of the federal tax rate reduction from 35 percent to 21 percent will result in a non-cash tax benefit of approximately $550 million to $650 million. This is estimated to add between $1.79 and $2.12 to earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter and for the full-year 2017



Macy's is scheduled to report fourth quarter sales and earnings on February 27, 2018.



