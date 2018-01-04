Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV") is pleased to announce that it is working with the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service and offices of Global Affairs Canada including the Deputy High Commission of Canada in Africa to expand its services and sales throughout the continent. The Company is currently in discussions with several national-scale companies that are interested in UAV based geophysics surveying, security solutions, agriculture and LiDAR services and systems. Global UAV is also pursuing opportunities in Mexico with private sector companies.

These opportunities are driven from high demand and under served markets, and present significant opportunities for Global UAV and its operating divisions to become the leaders in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle technology in emerging markets.

"Global UAV remains focused on accelerating the growth of its regulatory, manufacturing and services divisions in 2018. There has been a significant increase in the demand and interest in our products and services from emerging markets such as South America, Mexico and Africa. We are entering these markets with strong business relationships using a low-risk approach by developing strategic partnerships with established, in-country companies. This is an exciting time for Global UAV as our operating divisions are all growing significantly, and experiencing strong market support for products and services," stated Michael Burns, CEO of Global UAV. "We would like to thank our shareholders for their support in 2017 as we look forward to another exciting year for the Company!"

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.:

With its growing technical expertise and expanding reach globally, Global UAV Technologies is the leader within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned divisions - Pioneer Aerial Surveys, High Eye Aerial Imaging, UAV Regulatory Services, and NOVAerial Robotics - Global UAV Technologies provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products. These opportunities include production, research and design of professional grade UAV's, geophysics and remote sensing survey services, as well as regulatory consulting and management.

Global UAV Technologies will continue its growth through expanding the business of its current subsidiaries and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions with the goal of creating a consortium of businesses that, when fully integrated, will cover all aspects of the UAV industry.

