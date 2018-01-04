

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 30th.



The report said initial jobless claims edged up to 250,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 247,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 240,000 from the 245,000 originally reported for the previous week.



