

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A controversial forthcoming book on the Trump White House, which has already sent shock waves after blunt revelations from his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, has gone on top of Amazone's best-sellers.



Journalist Michael Wolff's book 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' is scheduled to release next Tuesday. But, by 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, it was ranked No. 1 on the online trader's best-selling books list.



The Guardian and New York Magazine posted excerpts of the book in which Bannon is quoted as saying some remarkable comments about the Trump family and the Russia investigation.



According to Brannon, Trump did not want to be the president, and was shocked and horrified by his election win.



The First Lady Melania was reportedly in tears on election night - not of joy, but on knowing about the surprising electoral victory of her billionaire husband.



With extraordinary access to the Trump White House, Michael Wolff tells the inside story of the most controversial US presidency of modern time.



In this explosive book, he provides an array of new details about the chaos in the Oval Office. Among the revelations are what President Trump's staff really thinks of him; what inspired Trump to claim he was wire-tapped by President Obama; why FBI director James Comey was dismissed; and who is really directing the Trump administration's strategy after Bannon was fired from the job.



A second excerpt will come out on Thursday, and the controversial media columnist will be interviewed on NBC's 'Today' show on Friday, CNN reports.



Meanwhile, Trump's lawyers issued a legal notice demanding that Bannon stop making disparaging comments about Trump and his family.



