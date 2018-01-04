INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - January 04, 2018) - How to make smart marketing decisions by leveraging existing insights and data will be in the spotlight as hundreds of entertainment and ticketing professionals from around the world gather for the 39th Annual INTIX Conference & Exhibition from January 23-25, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

In the conference's closing keynote, Mike Lorenc, head of Google's ticketing, sports and live entertainment group, will discuss emerging trends in digital marketing, the growth of m-commerce, plus the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies to drive event discovery and fan engagement. He'll also reveal how Google's digital marketing capabilities via search, YouTube and the Google Display Network are helping marketers identify and reach out to potential customers anywhere on the web.

"My keynote will take a deep dive into digital marketing trends -- everything from how consumer behavior is changing over time, how their media consumption and decision-making process is being influenced by digital media, and how venue operators and marketers should start thinking about those trends and then take advantage of the opportunities that they provide," says Lorenc.

With the shift to mobile complete and consumers using small-screen devices as their primary way of accessing information, the new focus is on data and AI, which is beginning to automate marketing while making it much more targeted and effective.

"We are no longer in a mobile-first world, we are in an AI-first world," says Lorenc. "Understanding how to combine day-to-day experience where the industry is shifting is critical for entertainment professionals. Rather than relying on the same thing they were doing yesterday, it's about understanding what tomorrow brings, then adjusting and aligning with those trends."

As an example of the way AI will shape the future, Mr. Lorenc notes that machine learning or AI will automate most marketing campaigns at Google. "We'll have the ability to target in real-time and serve different ads to fans based on weather patterns, or let them know which bathroom at a venue has the shortest lines. There is lots of data that comes in different forms that AI will be able to identify and prompt actionable items," he says.

"Technology is continuing to transform our industry," says Maureen Andersen, President and CEO of INTIX. "There is so much more in the pipeline that we as entertainment and ticketing professionals need to be aware of so that we can continue to better engage with our audiences. I have no doubt that Mike's presentation will be a real eye-opener and help guide INTIX members towards an exciting and profitable fan-first future."

Igniting Success for INTIX Conference Attendees

Venues and organizations of all sizes and types can take things one step further and convert online audiences into subscribers or donors by thinking like a fan. In this INTIX session, Liz Heirs, Strategic Design Manager for Blackbaud, will reveal how to attract the right audience to your website and keep them coming back with relevant content. She will also discuss the importance of understanding your fans through audience analysis, user experience in web design and new tips for SEO optimization, which attendees can easily implement as soon as they return from INTIX.

With close to 50 educational workshops and sessions, this year's INTIX program will also cover topics including:

Top strategies for engaging audiences online featuring Doug Mowbray, CEO of Mogo Interactive;

Engaging audiences through the media featuring Linda Deckard, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Venues Today;

The next-generation box office featuring Amy Graca, VP of National Ticketing for Caesars Entertainment Corporation;

Ticketing life hacks featuring Richard Powers, Assistant Director of Ticket Services at Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts;

How to create, encourage or be a leader who sees beyond gender featuring Lynne King Smith, CEO of TicketForce; and,

Technology solutions for audience inclusivity featuring Kyle Wright, Senior Interactive Marketing and Analytics Manager for The Shubert Organization.

Entertainment and ticketing professionals can register for the 39th Annual INTIX Conference & Exhibition at INTIX.org.

