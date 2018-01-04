Milbank Elects Seven New Partners

Promoted lawyers span the firm's transactional, litigation and tax practices

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP is pleased to announce that seven attorneys have been elected to the firm's partnership, effective January 1, 2018.

"We are pleased to welcome the firm's newest partners, all of whom have distinguished themselves by demonstrating the high standards of quality and collaboration that are hallmarks of Milbank," said Milbank Chairman Scott A. Edelman. "We congratulate them for their accomplishments and look forward to their continued success."

The new Milbank partners include:

Drew Batkin, a member of the Tax Group, based in New York. Mr. Batkin focuses on structuring complex partnerships and joint ventures along with all facets of financing the development, acquisition and disposition of renewable energy projects and other energy and infrastructure projects. He also advises clients on structured derivatives offerings, bankruptcies and out-of-court restructurings, domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions and leveraged leases. He earned his law degree from Columbia Law School.

Max Goodman, a member of the Tax Group, based in New York. Mr. Goodman's practice focuses on the tax aspects of domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions as well as bankruptcies and out-of-court financial restructurings. He also has significant experience advising on tax issues relating to the formation of joint ventures, including in the real estate context, and IPOs. He is the lead co-author of the BNA Tax Management Portfolio, Bankruptcy and Insolvency Restructurings; Discharge of Indebtedness (4th ed. 2017), and the co-author of the tax chapter of Mallon, Waisman & Schrock, The Law and Practice of Restructuring in the UK and US (2017). He earned his law degree from Harvard Law School.

Alexandra Schofield Grant, a member of the Leveraged Finance Group, based in London. Advising on some of the largest and most significant transactions in the European market, Ms. Grant has extensive experience advising both lenders and sponsors on a wide range of complex and cross-border leveraged acquisition, public to private, and infrastructure financings, across the full spectrum of products (including bank/bond, covenant-lite, second lien, mezzanine, private high yield and holdco PIK). She studied at Oxford University followed by BPP Law School.

Grant Mainland, a member of the Litigation and Arbitration Group, based in New York. Mr. Mainland represents corporations and individuals at both the trial and appellate levels in a broad array of complex civil litigation in federal and state courts around the country, with a particular focus on securities litigation, bankruptcy litigation, and M&A-related disputes. He also has significant experience in white collar criminal and regulatory investigations brought by the DOJ, SEC, CFTC and other regulatory bodies. He earned his law degree from Columbia Law School, where he was a James Kent Scholar and Editor-in-Chief of the Columbia Law Review, and served as a law clerk to the Honorable Pierre N. Leval of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Catherine Leef Martin, a member of the Alternative Investments Group, based in New York. Her practice focuses on the Investment Company Act and the Investment Advisers Act. She frequently advises financial institutions and asset managers on regulatory issues arising in complex transactions in which a party is a registered investment adviser or investment company or seeks to avoid investment company status. Ms. Martin also advises bank holding companies and their affiliates on "covered fund" issues under the Volcker Rule and has helped hundreds of US and offshore corporations and financial institutions address investment company status issues. She earned her law degree from Columbia Law School.

Jaime Ramirez, a member of the Project, Energy and Infrastructure Finance Group, based in New York. Mr. Ramirez's practice focuses on representing borrowers, sponsors and lenders in the acquisition, development and financing of large scale natural resource, energy and infrastructure projects and in general cross-border financing transactions, particularly in Latin America. He earned his law degree at the University of Chicago Law School.

Charles Stern, a member of the Leveraged Finance Group, based in New York. Mr. Stern's practice focuses on representing banks, investment funds and other financial institutions in a broad range of lending transactions. He has extensive experience representing arrangers, agents and lenders in domestic and cross-border acquisition financings, leveraged recapitalizations, bridge and mezzanine financings and debt restructurings. He earned his law degree from Cornell Law School.

