OnBase by Hyland Advances Digital Transformation in Higher Ed Nationwide

OnBase streamlines processes and transforms institutional information management

CLEVELAND, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Higher education institutions across the country are migrating to OnBase by Hyland, a leading content services platform, to accelerate campus-wide digital transformation. These institutions will migrate content from Nolij, which was recently acquired by Hyland, and leverage OnBase in conjunction with existing core business systems to streamline departmental processes, increase functionality and workflows, and deliver high-caliber student service.

The following institutions recently selected Hyland for their information management needs:

Clarkson University , Potsdam, New York

, Eckerd College , St. Petersburg, Florida

, Madonna University , Livonia, Michigan

, Mohave Community College, Kingman, Arizona

College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute , Troy, New York

"OnBase provides unlimited potential for digital transformation for higher ed institutions, including our growing customer base migrating their content, workflows and forms from Nolij to strategically leverage the OnBase platform to automate processes, accelerate productivity and facilitate student success," said Dave Vegh, director, higher education practice at Hyland. "These institutions have long been committed to implementing digital records across campus, and we are excited to work with them as they will be insightful, influential members of our Hyland higher education community."

For more information about how higher education institutions are utilizing OnBase to drive campus-wide efficiencies and promote expert user experiences, visitOnBase.com/HigherEd.

About OnBase by Hyland

OnBase is a single enterprise information platform for managing content, processes and cases deployed via on-premises or in the Hyland Cloud. Providing enterprise content management (ECM), case management, business process management (BPM), records management and capture all on a single platform, OnBase transforms organizations around the globe by empowering them to become more agile, efficient and effective. Enterprise cloud-based sharing capability for the OnBase platform is available with our complementary offering, ShareBase by Hyland.

OnBase is one of the most widely used information management solutions for colleges and universities. Flexible, scalable and secure, OnBase fits specific processes across institutions. From admissions processing and review, including transcript capture and transfer course evaluation, to AP invoice processing, this end-to-end solution enables institutions to leverage existing hardware investments, integrate with student information systems and alleviate administrative burdens on IT. For more information about OnBase, please visit OnBase.com/HigherEd.

