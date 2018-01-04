Global Automotive Filters Market 2017-2025 - Highly Driven by the Consistently Rising Automotive Production

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive filters market is set to expand with a CAGR of 6.7% through the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Due to growing need for more efficient and environment friendly vehicles, automotive filters have gained immense significance over the period of time.

Despite the automotive industry slowdown, the Asia Pacific region has managed to maintain its growth pace, in terms of automotive production and consumption. Subsequently, continued anticipated growth in the overall automotive sector is estimated to generate steady demand for automotive filters in the following years.

Another major factor fueling the market growth is tightening environment regulations on vehicle emissions. Increasing concerns regarding air pollution would escalate the demand for more efficient automotive filters in the following years. However, one of the major concerns for the automotive filters industry is the steadily rising popularity of electric vehicles.

Growing penetration of electric vehicle eliminates the need for automotive filters and hence poses significant threat. Nevertheless, the impact is projected to remain minimal due to relatively slow pace of electric vehicles adoption across different regions.

Market Scope

Filter Type



Air Filter

Oil Filter

Fuel Filter



Vehicle Class



Two wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles (LCV, HCV & Offroad)



Sales Channel



Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket Sales



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Chapter 4 Global Automotive Filters Market Analysis, by Filter Type



Chapter 5 Global Automotive Filters Market Analysis, by Vehicle Class



Chapter 6 Global Automotive Filters Market Analysis, by Sales Channel



Chapter 7 North America Automotive Filters Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Europe Automotive Filters Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Automotive Filters Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Automotive Filters Market Analysis



Chapter 11 Company Profiles



Denso Corporation

ALCO Filters Ltd.

Mann+Hummel Group

Sogefi SpA

A.L. Filter Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Donaldson Company, Inc.

K&N Engineering, Inc.

Fildex Filters Canada Corporation

North American Filter Corporation

Filtrak BrandT GmbH

Luman Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Siam Filter Products Ltd.

Valeo SA

Cummins, Inc.

