04.01.2018 | 15:01
PR Newswire

Global Automotive Filters Market 2017-2025 - Highly Driven by the Consistently Rising Automotive Production

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Filters Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive filters market is set to expand with a CAGR of 6.7% through the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Due to growing need for more efficient and environment friendly vehicles, automotive filters have gained immense significance over the period of time.

Despite the automotive industry slowdown, the Asia Pacific region has managed to maintain its growth pace, in terms of automotive production and consumption. Subsequently, continued anticipated growth in the overall automotive sector is estimated to generate steady demand for automotive filters in the following years.

Another major factor fueling the market growth is tightening environment regulations on vehicle emissions. Increasing concerns regarding air pollution would escalate the demand for more efficient automotive filters in the following years. However, one of the major concerns for the automotive filters industry is the steadily rising popularity of electric vehicles.

Growing penetration of electric vehicle eliminates the need for automotive filters and hence poses significant threat. Nevertheless, the impact is projected to remain minimal due to relatively slow pace of electric vehicles adoption across different regions.

Market Scope

Filter Type

  • Air Filter
  • Oil Filter
  • Fuel Filter

Vehicle Class

  • Two wheelers
  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles (LCV, HCV & Offroad)

Sales Channel

  • Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
  • Aftermarket Sales

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Automotive Filters Market Analysis, by Filter Type

Chapter 5 Global Automotive Filters Market Analysis, by Vehicle Class

Chapter 6 Global Automotive Filters Market Analysis, by Sales Channel

Chapter 7 North America Automotive Filters Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Europe Automotive Filters Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Automotive Filters Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Automotive Filters Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Denso Corporation
  • ALCO Filters Ltd.
  • Mann+Hummel Group
  • Sogefi SpA
  • A.L. Filter Ltd.
  • MAHLE GmbH
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Donaldson Company, Inc.
  • K&N Engineering, Inc.
  • Fildex Filters Canada Corporation
  • North American Filter Corporation
  • Filtrak BrandT GmbH
  • Luman Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd.
  • Siam Filter Products Ltd.
  • Valeo SA
  • Cummins, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sb639t/global_automotive?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


