Global Medication Management Market to 2027

LONDON, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

System & Software, Services, Mode of Delivery, Computerised Physician Order Entry, Clinical Decision Support System, Medication Administration Software, Automated Dispensing System, Medication Analytics, Point of Care Verification, Adverse Drug Event Surveillance

The world medication management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the second half of the forecast period. The market reached $1.1bn in 2016, dominated by the medication administration software based medication management which held the highest share of 29.8% in 2016, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new159-page reportyou will receive90 tables and 94 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 159-page report provides clear detailed insight into the world medication management market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

World Medication Management market forecaststo2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the world medication management marketby System and Software:

- Automated Dispensing System (ADS)

- Inventory Management System

- Medication Administration Software

- Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

- Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the world medication management marketby Services:

- Medication Analytics

- Point of Care Verification (PoC)

- Adverse Drug Event Surveillance (ADE)

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the world medication management marketby End User:

- Hospitals

- Pharmacy

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the world medication management marketby Mode of Delivery:

- Web Based Medication Management

- On-Premise Medication Management

- Cloud-Based Medication Management



Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

- North America:US, Canada, Mexico

- South America:Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Rest of South America

- Europe:The UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific:China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Rest of World:Middle East, Africa, Other Countries

• This report discusses trends in the industry and assesses drivers and restraints, as well as opportunities and threats. It also includes porters five force analysis; threat of new entrants, power of suppliers, power of buyers, rivalry among competitors and threat of substituents.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the medication management market:

- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Braun Melsungen AG

- Cerner Corporation

- Epic Systems Corporation

- GE Healthcare

- McKesson Corporation

- Oracle Corporation

- Qualcomm Incorporated

- Siemens AG

The report provides overviews of the companies, financial information, product portfolio and recent developments.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the world Medication management market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayGlobal Medication Management Market to 2027: System & Software, Services, Mode of Delivery, Computerised Physician Order Entry, Clinical Decision Support System, Medication Administration Software, Automated Dispensing System, Medication Analytics, Point of Care Verification, Adverse Drug Event Surveillance.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com (+44-(0)-20-7336-6100) or refer to our website:

https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2089/Global-Medication-Management-Market-to-2027

List of Companies and Organisations Mentioned

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

Beckton, Dickinson and Company

Braun Melsungen AG

Cerner Corporation

Core Medical Solutions

Curagita Holding AG

Defense Health Agency

Epic Systems Corporation

Fármacos Nacionales

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA)

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

National Health Service (NHS)

NYU Langone Medical Center

Omnicell's Performance Center

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Siemens AG

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com