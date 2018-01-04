According to reports, India is planning to impose a 7.5% tax on imported solar PV modules.

The Indian Government is mulling a 7.5% tax on imported solar PV modules, according to Bloomberg, which cites government officials. Reportedly, India has bought a third of China's $8 billion of shipments from January through to September 2017.

Domestic manufacturers are said to have suffered as a result, leading to government plans for manufacturing policies and reforms.

The Indian solar sector depends heavily on imported solar modules, with around 89% coming from outside the country, of which 85% alone comes from China. Such imports are currently not taxed, however, there is a possibility ...

