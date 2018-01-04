2017 was a busy year for India's solar industry. As of the end of November, the country had installed around 5.5 GW of PV. With its ambitious renewable energy goals, it is paving the way to becoming a world leader in the industry. Overall, the country saw a rapid increase in renewable energy activity, with solar dominating almost 48% share of total capacity installed.

A capacity addition of 27.07 GW of renewable energy has been reported in India during last three and a half years, including 12.87 GW of solar, 11.07 GW of wind, 0.59 GW of small hydro and 0.79 GW of biomass.

In particular, the solar sector is on an exponential growth path, with PV installs reaching over 16.6 GW, including 863.92 MW from solar roof top projects.

The government has set an ambitious target of achieving 40% cumulative electric power through renewable energy sources by 2030, and an installation of 175 GW of renewable energy source by 2022 (predominantly solar and wind).

To achieve this, the government has enacted a number of measures, and is playing an active role in promoting them. These include generation-based incentives, capital and interest subsidies, viability gap funding, concessional finance and fiscal incentives.

