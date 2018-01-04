NetBrain's second European office to focus scaling European customer base through channel partners

NetBrain Technologies, provider of the industry's leading network automation platform to enterprises worldwide, today announced it will open a new office in London. With more than 2,000 enterprise customers worldwide and a rapidly growing customer base in Europe, NetBrain's London office will focus on establishing a vibrant ecosystem of channel partners to accelerate NetBrain's growth and support across the region. London represents NetBrain's second European location after the opening of its Munich, Germany office in May 2016.

"We are excited to announce that we will be opening a new office in London to scale our aggressive expansion across Europe," said Lingping Gao, chairman and chief executive officer at NetBrain. "As one of the economic hubs in Europe with an extremely strong talent base, London is the ideal location to drive our international expansion. We anticipate opening the London office with our first sales and marketing leadership hires in early 2018, as well as those in solutions engineering, professional services, and channel enablement."

He continued, "With major trends like cloud computing, software-defined networking, and machine learning reinventing the worldwide network management industry, engineers continue to demand better visibility into their hybrid networks while automating the manual tasks in their network troubleshooting, security, and change management workflows. To capitalize on this growing opportunity, we will focus on building a large base of value-added resellers and systems integrators across Europe to market and sell the NetBrain platform into enterprise customers and managed services providers."

NetBrain's latest platform release, NetBrain Integrated Edition 7.0, was launched in early 2017. It features powerful network visibility, runbook automation, and API integration capabilities to help network teams improve efficiency and collaboration by enhancing their workflows and integrating with third-party technologies, including IT service management (ITSM) and security information and event management (SIEM) systems. NetBrain was named a Gold Winner in Network Product's Guide 2017 Annual IT Awards, and a representative vendor in Gartner's 2017 Market Guide for Network Automation.

About NetBrain Technologies

Founded in 2004, NetBrain is the market leader for network automation. Its technology platform provides network engineers with end-to-end visibility across their hybrid environments while automating their tasks across IT workflows. Today, more than 2,000 of the world's largest enterprises and managed service providers use NetBrain to automate network documentation, accelerate troubleshooting, and strengthen network security-while integrating with a rich ecosystem of partners. NetBrain is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with offices in Sacramento, California; Munich, Germany; and Beijing, China. For more information, visit https://www.netbraintech.com/.

NetBrain and the NetBrain logo are registered of trademarks of NetBrain Technologies.

