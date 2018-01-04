Acticor Biotech, a clinical stage biotechnology company involved in the acute phase of thrombotic diseases, including stroke and other thrombosis disorders like pulmonary embolism, announces today the closing of an equity financing led by Primer Capital. The financing round includes investments in equity from Primer Capital and historical shareholders Anaxago, CapDecisif Management and private investors for €1.7 million and grants from Concours Mondial de l'Innovation for €2.2 million, for a total of €3.9 million. Acticor Biotech is strengthening its cash position in the perspective of the preparation of the first clinical phase II for its lead candidate, ACT017.

"We are pleased to welcome Primer Capital as a new international investor and Mr Timur Avdeenko as Observer of the Board", commented Dr Gilles Avenard, President of Acticor Biotech. "We would like also to thank our historical shareholders including CapDecisif management and Anaxago for their trust and financial support, as we are now getting close to the end of our phase I in healthy volunteers and are preparing our first phase II in Acute Ischemic Stroke as add-on to rtPA (Alteplase). We aim to enroll our first stroke patients treated with ACT017 in June 2018."

"This drug has a high potential to become an agent of choice and a gold standard, solving unmet demand of the patients with acute phase of ischemic stroke", said Elizaveta Rozhdestvenskaya, COO of Primer Capital. "According to our expert review, market valuation, and significant volume of competitors-free niche, this drug development is very promising for investments."

About Primer Capital

Primer Capital is a venture biotech capital fund investing in projects from different areas of pharmaceutical and biotech industry, from oncology, cardiology or rheumatology to surgery.

For more information:http://primer-capital.com/en/

About Acticor Biotech https://acticor-biotech.com/

About ACT017, the Therapeutic Candidate - https://acticor-biotech.com/technology/

