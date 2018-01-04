sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.01.2018 | 15:11
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Reversal of a provision for potential Capital Gains Tax

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Reversal of a provision for potential Capital Gains Tax

On 30 March 2017, the Company announced that its Net Asset Value (NAV) would include a provision for Capital Gains Tax potentially payable in Argentina in respect of investments held through ADRs. As at 2 January 2018 the accumulated provision represented 2.10% of the NAV (0.95% on unrealised gains and 1.15% on realised gains since 23 September 2013).

Following the enactment of Argentine tax reform (Law No. 27,430), effective 1 January 2018, and discussions withthe Company's advisers, it has been noted that ADRs over Argentine equity held by a non-resident purchaser will not give rise to an Argentine Capital Gains Tax liability. In addition, the law removes any liability for unpaid capital gains tax arising from transactions prior to 1 January 2018.The Board has therefore decided to reverse the accrual with immediate effect.

Kevin Mayger for and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

4 January 2018

Contact for enquiries:

Simon White
Kevin Mayger
Tel: 020 7743 3000


© 2018 PR Newswire