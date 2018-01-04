The "Digital Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global digital camera market reached a value of US$ 7.3 Billion in 2016, the market is anticipated to decline at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2017-2022, reaching a value of US$ 5.4 Billion by 2022

The advent of high-end smartphones, the digital camera market has experienced a slow growth over the past few years.

The global digital camera market is negatively influenced by the availability of superior camera functions on smartphones. With the launch of every smartphone, the camera functions are consistently getting better, side-lining the need to own digital cameras. Moreover, consumers believe that smartphones are a better investment as opposed to digital cameras, since these phones offer various additional functions.

Besides, the rental system in the camera market has also led to a decline in the sales of digital cameras for professional purposes. Apart from this, minimal customer engagement by the camera manufacturers and complex specifications have diminished the growth prospects of the market.

On analysing the import-export scenario, it is found that the United States is the largest importer and China is the largest exporter of digital cameras.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Canon, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation and Olympus Corporation.

