TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/18 -- Blockchain Power Trust ("Blockchain Power" or the "Trust") (TSX VENTURE: BPWR.UN)(TSX VENTURE: TEP.DB) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from Transeastern Power Trust to Blockchain Power Trust. Effective as of the opening of the markets today, the trust units of the Trust will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "BPWR.UN".

About Blockchain Power

The Trust, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries in Canada, the Netherlands and Romania, has been formed to acquire interests in renewable energy assets in Romania, other countries in Europe and abroad that can provide stable cash flow to the Trust and a suitable risk-adjusted return on investment. The Trust seeks to provide investors with long-term, stable distributions, while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio through investment, principally in a range of operational assets, which generate electricity from renewable energy sources, with a particular focus on solar and hydro power. The Trust intends to qualify as a "mutual fund trust" under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The Trust will not be a "SIFT trust" (as defined in the Tax Act), provided that the Trust complies at all times with its investment restriction which precludes the Trust from holding any "non-portfolio property" (as defined in the Tax Act). All material information about the Trust may be found under Blockchain Power's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

