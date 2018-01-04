Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY):

As of 31 December 2017 the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Cie Banque:

1,000 shares

€2,138,264.00 in cash

Resources available as of 30 June 2017 were as follows:

7,715 shares

€1,750,475.00 in cash

Àbout SFL

Leader on the prime segment of the Parisian tertiary real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €5.9 billion and is concentrated on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

