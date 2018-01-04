Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2018) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article covering RavenQuest BioMed Inc.'s (CSE: RQB) (CNSX: RQB) (RQB.CN) four pillar business plan, focused on partnering with Canadian indigenous people, research and development, near-term cannabis production, and existing consulting revenues.

#1: Partnerships with Indigenous Peoples

RavenQuest BioMed provides indigenous populations with a turnkey solution for the production and sale of cannabis on their sovereign land. Under the guidance of Bill Robinson, the company has already identified and engaged with an impressive list of prospective Indigenous Peoples partners. These partnerships could lead to a steady stream of positive announcements of new production licenses and capacity expansion over the coming year.

Bill Robinson serves as the head of Government/Indigenous Relations and Strategic Partnerships for the company. Over his 34-year career with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Mr. Robinson served in communities across Canada, including 18 years in Alberta. He worked closely with many organizations and developed close and trusted relationships with Indigenous communities, providing valuable connections for his current role.

#2: Near-term Production by Mid-2018

RavenQuest BioMed recently acquired a 100% interest in the Alberta-based Green Biotech, which expects to complete construction on a 35,500 sq. ft. facility by mid-2018. At capacity, the facility is expected to produce 7,000 kilograms of dried cannabis each year after spending approximately $14 million to $16 million to complete the facility. The facility is expected to have one of the highest yields per square foot and lowest costs in the industry.

While the facility must still be approved by Health Canada, the application and facility design was completed by the Services Group, which has a 100% success rate in moving applicants from pre-license inspection to approval. The company's investment and acquisitions division will also continue to focus on making equity investments in select licensed producers under Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

#3: Immediate Revenue from Management Services

RavenQuest BioMed has already provided consulting services to 10 licensed producers and helped them navigate the complex licensing process prior to going public. With a steady pipeline of management services contracts, the company anticipates generating near-term revenue while it builds new partnerships and production licenses over the coming year. This revenue could help reduce the need to raise capital and preserve shareholder value.

#4: Research & Development

RavenQuest BioMed continues to identify and develop research partnerships designed to maximize flower production and provide cultivar recognition and stabilization of the cannabis plant. By focusing on stabilizing the expression of each crop and improving yield per square foot, the company expects to increase the profitability and scale of its operations and its partnerships' operations over time. The result is greater revenue and profitability for investors through a focus on cost-effective cultivation.

Looking Ahead

RavenQuest BioMed Inc.'s (CSE: RQB) four pillar approach to the cannabis industry sets it apart from many other companies in the space. With near-term management services revenue and production on the horizon, the company is well positioned to generate both short- and long-term value for shareholders. Its focus on indigenous populations also provides it with a unique advantage when it comes to cultivating mutually-beneficial partnerships.

