

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Sprint (S) said that it appointed Michel Combes as President & Chief Financial Officer. Combes will assume the role on January 6 and will report to Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Claure. Combes will also be appointed to Sprint's Board of Directors at a later date.



Sprint Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati will leave the company on January 31 after a seamless transition of responsibilities.



For more than 30 years, Combes, 55, has led telecommunications and cable companies including wireless, wireline and equipment manufacturers. He is globally respected as a turnaround strategist who achieves success through a mix of growth and cost management. Most recently, he served as CEO, and previously Chief Operating Officer, of Altice N.V., a convergent global leader in telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising, and chairman and CEO of SFR Group, a leading French telecommunications and media company.



In 2013 he joined Alcatel-Lucent when the company was near bankruptcy. As CEO, he helped strengthen the company and orchestrated its sale to Nokia. From 2003 to 2006, Combes held various senior financial positions with France Telecom, including CFO and Senior Executive Vice President for Financial Rebalancing and Value Creation.



