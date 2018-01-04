sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,94 Euro		-0,04
-0,80 %
WKN: A1W1XE ISIN: US85207U1051 Ticker-Symbol: 2S7 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPRINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPRINT CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,607
4,664
17:41
4,60
4,66
17:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPRINT CORPORATION
SPRINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPRINT CORPORATION4,94-0,80 %