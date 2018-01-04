Global Prawn Market Opportunity and Forecasts 2016-2022: Processed Prawn, Peeled Prawn is the Largest Type, Followed by Shell-on Prawn, Cooked Prawn, and Breaded Prawn

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global prawn market reached a volume of nearly 5 Million Tons in 2016, the market is expected to reach a volume of more than 6 Million Tons by 2022, growing at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2017-2022.

The global prawn market reached a volume of nearly 5 Million Tons in 2016, the market is expected to reach a volume of more than 6 Million Tons by 2022, growing at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2017-2022.

As prawns are one of the most popular seafood types, shifting food habits towards the consumption of seafood has provided a thrust to the global prawn market. Moreover, prawns form an essential part of the staple diets of many regions, especially those near the seashore. Since the people living in these regions are largely dependent on prawns for their protein intake, this has resulted in a large consumer-base.

Some of the other factors that have contributed to the growth of the global prawn market are the convenience attached with processed prawns available in ready-to-eat packaging, increasing urban population in the developing regions, and rapid growth of aquaculture across the globe.

The report has segmented the global prawn market on the basis of species including penaeus vannamei, penaeus monodon and others, wherein penaeus vannamei is the most popular. Based on the type of processed prawn, peeled prawn is the largest type, followed by shell-on prawn, cooked prawn, and breaded prawn.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global prawn market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global prawn industry?

What are the major species in the global prawn industry?

What are the major types of processed prawns in the global prawn industry?

What are the price trends of prawn?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global prawn industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global prawn industry?

What is the structure of the global prawn industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global prawn industry?

What are the profit margins in the global prawn industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a prawn processing plant?

How are prawns processed?

What are the various unit operations involved in a prawn processing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for prawns?

What are the transportation requirements for prawns?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a prawn processing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?



