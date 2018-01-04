Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Worth 12.63 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type (Angioplasty Balloon, Stent, Catheters (Angiography, IVUS), Plaque Modification (Atherectomy, Thrombectomy), Hemodynamic Flow Alteration (Embolic Protection), IVC Filters, Guidewires) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 12.63 Billion by 2022 from USD 9.09 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors driving the growth of this market include technological advancements in Peripheral Vascular Devices, rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of aneurysm cases, and increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Angioplasty stents are estimated to account for the largest share of the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market in 2017.

The Peripheral Vascular Devices include angioplasty stents, angioplasty balloons, catheters, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, inferior vena cava filters, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and other devices. In 2017, the angioplasty stents segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. Angioplasty stents are further segmented into bare-metal stents and drug-eluting stents. The drug-eluting stents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this subsegment are the wide range of benefits associated with the use of drug-eluting stents and the widespread availability of these devices across the globe.

The hemodynamic flow alteration devices market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Hemodynamic flow alteration devices are further segmented into embolic protection devices and chronic total occlusion devices. The embolic protection devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market in 2017. Market growth can largely be attributed the increasing number of endovascular surgeries, investments for new technology development, and regulatory approvals for these devices.

North America is expected to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market in 2017. This is mainly due to factors such as the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.

Key players in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market include Medtronic (US), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Terumo (Japan), Cordis (US), B.Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (US), Biosensors (Singapore), and Biotronik (Germany).

