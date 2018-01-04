Ground has broken on Manz's CIGS turnkey line, CIGSfab, in China on time. Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of Q3 2018, while production is scheduled to begin by mid 2019.

The CIGSfab line is located across 58,000 square meters in China's Chongqing City. It is said to be the largest thin film production line of its kind in the country.

Manz says construction should be completed by Q3 of this year, with production commencing by the beginning of Q2 2019. Around 450 jobs are expected to be created.

Work on the German equipment provider's CIGSlab research line is also on track. It will be built on around 16,000 square meters ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...