UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION: Uniserve expands crypto-mining services to meet the demands of the new blockchain economy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications (Uniserve) (TSX-V:USS), Canada's premier provider of tech solutions in voice, data and media services for home and business customers, is pleased to announce a new service agreement from one of North America's premier cryptocurrency mining companies to deliver seven hundred new servers for crypto-mining work. After previously completing delivery of one hundred crypto-mining platform servers for another mining company in under two weeks, Uniserve has demonstrated its ability to deliver on-time, comprehensive crypto-mining solutions along with the proper strategy and execution.

Uniserve initially received a Request for Proposal (RFP) in November 2017, and within two weeks the contracts and service level agreements were signed. Two weeks later, one hundred new servers were up and running in Uniserve's purpose built cold isle containment area within its Vancouver data centre.

Uniserve's VP of Technology, Gurmeet Jutla commented: "In a short time, our team has developed a process to be able to execute and deliver rapid data centre deployments for our crypto-currency mining clients. We are now confidently able to meet the demands of this emerging market in a streamlined fashion."

Rapid and accurate deployment of any order creates added value, and the cryptocurrency market is no exception. Any delay would create serious revenue disruptions for mining companies. The miner's management had calculated that even a month's delay could lose them tens of thousands of dollars in missed revenue. The initial servers for the first order arrived and were up and running within days of delivery.

Uniserve has now begun the second order request to install and execute the delivery of seven hundred servers by end of January 2018.

Nicholas Jeffery, Uniserve's CEO said: "We anticipate future deployment for our existing cryptocurrency clients will be circa 40MW. Uniserve's rapid deployment strategy combined with some of the least expensive power on the planet bodes well for a continued expansion within British Columbia and the cryptocurrency market in Canada."

About Uniserve

Uniserve (TSX-V:USS) is a unified communications company delivering integrated voice, data and media services to over 13,000 customers within the residential, business-to-business and enterprise IT markets, currently focusing on Western Canada.

The company has been in existence for almost 28 years and has a client base across three sectors selling directly and through the wholesale channel.

Recently, the Uniserve board hired Nicholas Jeffery as the new CEO, who has a wealth of internet service provider and managed service company experience.

Uniserve prides itself on delivering world class customer services. It believes that when all else is equal you can trust the company to offer highly competitive pricing and cutting-edge technology bundles, all underpinned by an exemplary customer service team based in Canada.

