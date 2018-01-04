

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU), together with institutional partners, said Thursday that it agreed to acquire 100% of Westinghouse Electric Company, a provider of infrastructure services to the power generation industry, which is currently owned by Toshiba Corp, for about $4.6 billion.



The transaction is expected to be funded with approximately $1 billion of equity, about $3 billion of long-term debt financing and the balance by the assumption of certain pension, environmental and other operating obligations.



Brookfield Business Partners noted that it will commit to fund approximately 50% of the equity on closing using existing liquidity. Prior to or following closing, a portion of Brookfield Business Partners' investment may be syndicated to other institutional investors.



Closing of the transaction remains subject to Bankruptcy Court approval and customary closing conditions including, among others, regulatory approvals. Closing is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2018.



