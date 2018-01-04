

CREVE COEUR (dpa-AFX) - Monsanto Co. (MON) revealed a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $183 million, or $0.41 per share. This was up from $91 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.66 billion. This was up from $2.65 billion last year.



Monsanto Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $183 Mln. vs. $91 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 101.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 95.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $2.66 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%



