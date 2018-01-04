Tata Elxsi Showcases AI + Design Solutions at CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, January 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tata Elxsi, a global design & technology services company and part of the $100+ billion Tata group, is displaying its latest innovations across technologies, AI & Design at CES 2018, North Hall, Booth No. 5038, on 9-12th January.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161116/440033LOGO )

Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs, new-age solution and software providers, system suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond.

AI + Design - Enabling the Driving Experience of the Future

Tata Elxsi's theme for this year is AI + Design - Enabling the Driving Experience of the Future. This brings together Tata Elxsi's world-class Artificial Intelligence and Analytics practice, an award-winning HMI & design team, and SPICE Level 5 certified automotive engineering to drive solutions for the autonomous and connected cars of the future.

Connected: Tata Elxsi's Connected Car solutions showcase includes the converged e-cockpit supporting multiple OS and displays, and solutions for Android O, Telematics, Software OTA and Security among others.

Autonomous: Tata Elxsi's self-driving solution autonomai is an autonomous vehicle platform with deep learning & AI capabilities. Its lab-based Virtual Drive solution enables validation of autonomous vehicle algorithms, supporting a variety of sensor simulation. It also offers complete camera & sensor-based algorithm frameworks for ADAS and assisted driving use cases.

Advanced Technologies & Services: Tata Elxsi provides cloud-based intelligent test automation solutions including continued integration & remote management. Its virtual showroom solution ensures a unique digital & user experience with Augmented & Virtual reality. Also on showcase is its latest AUTOSAR 4.2.x software stack, EV solutions including battery and charging algorithms.

Tata Elxsi will also be highlighting its work done for operators, media houses and media technology companies to execute their digital transformation strategy.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company, headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the automotive, broadcast and communications, consumer electronics and healthcare industries. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centres and offices worldwide.

Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs, new age solution and software providers, system suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond.

It brings together expertise in mechanical, software and electronics development, domain experience across Infotainment, Active Safety, Telematics, Powertrain, and Hybrid, Body & Chassis systems, along with technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud and IoT. Tata Elxsi is accredited with Automotive SPICE Level 5 certification and is a member of leading consortiums such as AUTOSAR and OPEN Alliance.

Media Contact:

Hari Balan

Marketing & Corporate Communications

Telephone: +91-80-2297-9123

Email: media@tataelxsi.com



Website: http://www.tataelxsi.com