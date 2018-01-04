MUMBAI, India, January 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Iron & Steel Directory is an indispensable global directory - an instant authoritative source for producers, distributors, technical providers and end users within the iron and steel industry. The Directory provides extensive details of the producers, both large and small operating in this important sector. Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "Global Iron & Steel Directory 2018" to its offering.

The Directory is the leading source for data on steel producers and iron ore miners. The directory details capacities, production volumes, product and plant details and key contact information. It is the most comprehensive buyers' guide available in the industry.

Company and Personnel Information

This directory covers Steel and Iron Plants' details, products/brands produced, modernization and expansion plans, plant capacities, overseas sales agents, useful industry associations and much more. Full contact details for companies and personnel including name & address, telephone, fax, email and web addresses are published.



Information about the Iron and Steel Supply Chain

As you know, the past few years has seen unprecedented change in the global iron & steel industry. Company mergers, acquisitions, new start-ups, plant openings and closures and technological advances occur on a daily basis. With world steel producers continuously revamping and expanding capacity, it's vital to be able to track these companies and access key plant and product information.



Whatever your position in the iron and steel supply chain, you should have your own copy to:



Producers:

Use it to stay competitive, increase market share, and evaluate your plant capacity and tonnage goals;



Plant, Technology and Equipment Suppliers:

See who has had recent facility upgrades and is making use of process and technology developments;



End users:

Access the world's iron and steel suppliers in seconds.



Buyers Guide

The fully cross-referenced Buyers Guide allows you to search for a particular product by country. The index section lists key personnel in A-Z order so you can go straight to your contact and company anywhere in the world. In addition to this, the abbreviation section is a handy source for terminology used throughout this directory and is particularly useful for those new to the industry.



Don't waste any more of your valuable time searching the Internet or using an address book that's out of date, purchase this directory today and save yourself both time and money. The easy way to save time and make profitable new contacts in the ever-changing iron and steel industry.



This essential guide to the global iron and steel industry contains full contact details for companies and personnel in the industry, including:

company name & address,

telephone, fax,

email and web addresses,

personnel names and job titles, with direct telephone and fax numbers.



The CD-ROM or PDF allows you to search based on any combinations of criteria. You can refine your search using different friends according to your particular needs - whether its location, company, plant, or product information or number of employees. Search results can be saved to other applications.



If you do business within any part of the iron and steel trade around the world, then this directory is a must-have for you. Where else will you find such a broad depth of both key contact and production information for the international industry in one handy reference source?

