TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 04-Jan-2018 / 15:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG NOTICE OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Notice of its 2018 Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do [1]. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors. Dated: 04 January 2018 ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG299 Category Code: NOA TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5073 End of Announcement EQS News Service 643063 04-Jan-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b78e8a7665ae1d41c84fd9819f4e2030&application_id=643063&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 04, 2018 09:32 ET (14:32 GMT)