Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global advanced polymer composites market is one of the growing markets. Many international and regional vendors are present in the market. With the increase in extension of product applications in terms of innovation in technology and due to increase in demand from emerging markets, the competitive environment in the market is expected to further intensify during the forecast period.

According to Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for textile, fiber, and composites research, "Vendors compete based on factors such as economies of scale, product innovations, and abililty to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors are meeting the demand for advanced polymer composites by increasing their production capacity and teaming up with other manufacturers."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Covestro

Covestro is a manufacturer of high-tech polymer materials. Its product portfolio comprises polycarbonates (PCs) and raw materials for polyurethanes, coatings, and adhesives. Its products are used in various industries such as automotive, packaging, medical engineering, garden and sanitation, sports and leisure, and textiles. Its operations are supported by production sites located in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Hexcel

Hexcel offers lightweight and high-performance structural materials such as specialty reinforcements, carbon fibers, adhesives, prepregs, and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, engineered honeycomb, and composite structures. It caters to the commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. Hexcel's advanced composites are used in commercial aerospace industry.

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Koninklijke Ten Cate is into manufacturing and selling of functional materials, modules, and systems for the protection of people. It has five business groups such as protective fabrics, composites, armor, geosynthetics, and grass. The company, is involved in the development, production, and supplying advanced composites materials. It serves various industries including aerospace, satellite or communications, industrial, footwear, consumer electronics, and medical markets. In the aerospace industry, Airbus and Boeing are its customers.

SGL Group

SGL Group is one of the leading manufacturers of carbon products globally. The company manufactures high-performance carbon materials and products such as graphite specialties, graphite electrodes, cathodes, carbon fibers, CFRP components, and carbon fiber materials. It also offers process technologies. The company's product group includes composite materials. It contains thermoplastic composite materials made from carbon fibers.

Solvay

Solvay is a chemical manufacturing company, which specializes in the production of polyamides and intermediates, specialty polymers, essential chemicals, acetate tow, consumer chemicals, silica and rare earth systems, and vinyl. It provides specialty polymers for the aerospace industry, with focus on energy saving. It provides a variety of oligomers, polymers, and monomers in various sizes and molecular weights that can be used in advanced composites. It along with its partner Aonix Advanced Materials are accelerating commercialization of mass-produced, thermoplastic composites, which are made from Solvay's high-performance polymers.

