Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-04 15:58 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supervisory Board granted letter of resignation of Juozas Daunys and on 4th of January, 2018 revoked him from the Board of AB "Vilniaus degtine". As new member of the Board of AB "Vilniaus degtine" was elected Anna Maria Jakubowski, which by the decision of the Board also appointed as chairman of the Board.



Acting General Manager



Laura Pupiene



8 5 233 0819