NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 3 January 2018 were: 212.38c Capital only USD (cents) 157.16p Capital only Sterling (pence) 217.32c Including current year income USD (cents) 160.82p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 28 December 2017, the Company has 181,691,108 ordinary shares in issue. 4. On 30 March 2017, the Company announced that its Net Asset Value (NAV) would include a provision for Capital Gains Tax potentially payable in Argentina in respect of investments held through ADRs. Following the enactment of Argentine tax legislation, effective 1 January 2018, and discussions with the Company's advisers, including BlackRock, the Board has decided to reverse the accrual with immediate effect. The impact on the NAV of this adjustment is an uplift of 210 basis points.